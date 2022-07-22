UT notified by NCAA of allegations against football program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The NCAA notified the Tennessee Volunteers athletic department Friday of allegations against the program while former head coach Jeremy Pruitt was leading the program.

There were 18 violations listed in the document presented to the university by the NCAA Friday.

The violations allege $60,000 of cash and gifts given to both recruits and players by ex-coach Jeremy Pruitt, along with his wife, other coaches on the staff and a booster.

The notice of violations can be viewed below:

Note: There are redactions in the document to protect the identities of certain individuals.

In a statement released by UT, Chancellor Donde Plowman reiterated that the university will not self-impose penalties on current student-athletes based on the actions of "coaches and staff who are no longer part of the institution."

Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White released the following statement:

"Receipt of our Notice of Allegations was an expected, requisite step in this process—a process our university initiated proactively through decisive and transparent actions. This moves us one step closer to a final resolution. Until we get to that point, I am unable to discuss the case in any detail. As a university, we understand the need to take responsibility for what occurred, but we remain committed to protecting our current and future student-athletes." Danny White

The university mentioned in a release they are hoping the NCAA resolves the case in a timely fashion.

