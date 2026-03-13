Vanderbilt and Tennessee square off in SEC Tournament on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The No. 22 Vanderbilt Commodores and No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers meet in the SEC Tournament. Friday's game is the third meeting of the season between the two teams.

The Commodores won the last matchup 86-82. Vanderbilt is 11-7 against the SEC, and Tennessee is 12-7 against the SEC.

Vanderbilt scores 86.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Volunteers' record in SEC action is 12-7. Tennessee ranks second in the SEC with 17.0 assists per game led by Ja'Kobi Gillespie averaging 5.5.

Tennessee has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.