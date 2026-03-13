Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
Sports

Actions

Vanderbilt and Tennessee square off in SEC Tournament on Friday

Ak Okereke, Bishop Boswell
Wade Payne/AP
Vanderbilt forward Ak Okereke (10) dribbles as he's defended by Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Ak Okereke, Bishop Boswell
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The No. 22 Vanderbilt Commodores and No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers meet in the SEC Tournament. Friday's game is the third meeting of the season between the two teams.

The Commodores won the last matchup 86-82. Vanderbilt is 11-7 against the SEC, and Tennessee is 12-7 against the SEC.

Vanderbilt scores 86.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Volunteers' record in SEC action is 12-7. Tennessee ranks second in the SEC with 17.0 assists per game led by Ja'Kobi Gillespie averaging 5.5.

Vanderbilt scores 86.9 points, 17.7 more per game than the 69.2 Tennessee allows. Tennessee has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.