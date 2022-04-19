Vanderbilt Athletics, NBC Sports partner up for NIL deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt Athletics and NBC Sports are teaming up to help athletes take advantage of the new name, image and likeness opportunities available to student-athletes.

The platform will be called NBC Sports Athlete Direct.

“As the collegiate athletics landscape continues to change, Vanderbilt’s vision is for student-athletes to maximize their potential in all areas," said Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Lee.

NBC Sports Athlete Direct is only available at this time to student-athletes at Vanderbilt, Notre Dame and Temple.

Personal finance resources will also be available to student-athletes through a collaboration with CNBC.