Vanderbilt baseball loses to Mississippi State in winner-take-all game for CWS championship

John Peterson/AP
Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin (4) hands the ball to pitcher Chris McElvain (35) during the fifth inning against Mississippi State in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Posted at 9:01 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 22:01:39-04

OMAHA, Neb. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt baseball fell short Wednesday in its journey for a third national championship.

Mississippi State defeated the Vandy Boys 9-0 in the decisive third game of their CWS championship series match up.

The Bulldogs left little in doubt, taking the lead in the first inning off Vandy ace Kumar Rocker and never looking back.

Vanderbilt was plagued by fielding errors during the entire tournament and the trend continued in their final game of the season with the team racking up three more.

The Commodore bats also fell silent with Bulldog starting pitcher Will Bednar not giving up a single hit in his six innings of work.

Rocker pitched four and a third innings for Vandy, giving up four earned runs.

The victory is the first NCAA Championship for Mississippi State in any team sport.

