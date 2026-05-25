Vanderbilt baseball misses NCAA tournament for first time since 2005

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Vanderbilt Commodores baseball will miss the NCAA baseball tournament for the first time in more than two decades.

When the NCAA Tournament field was announced Monday, Vanderbilt was not among the teams selected, ending a streak of 19 consecutive tournament appearances dating back to 2006.

The program’s absence comes just one season after the Commodores entered the postseason as the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed.

Vanderbilt finished 33-25 overall and was ranked No. 73 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings.

Head coach Tim Corbin and the Commodores entered last week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, needing a strong run to secure an NCAA Tournament bid. Vanderbilt opened the tournament with an 8-5 win over Kentucky Wildcats baseball before being eliminated by Florida Gators baseball in an 8-3 loss.

During the streak, Vanderbilt became one of college baseball’s premier programs under Corbin, winning Men’s College World Series championships in 2014 and 2019 while also finishing as national runner-up in 2015 and 2021. The Commodores also made four additional super regional appearances during that stretch.