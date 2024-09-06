Vanderbilt can match last season's win total hosting Alcorn State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After an upset against a ranked opponent in week one, the Vanderbilt University Commodores could meet last year's win total with a victory at home on Saturday.

The Commodores will face off with Alcorn State (0-1) at Vanderbilt (1-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

This is the first meeting between the two programs.

What's at stake?

The Commodores get a bit of a breather after a stunning upset of Virginia Tech in the season opener under coach Clark Lea earned them some votes for the Top 25.

They are 2-0 against Southwestern Athletic Program teams — both over Alabama A&M. Alcorn State went 7-4 last season.

The Braves are coming off an opening loss at UAB.

Key matchup

Vanderbilt's defense against Alcorn State's offense. The Braves struggled in their opening loss using three different quarterbacks throwing only for a combined 60 yards with an interception. Vanderbilt came up with four sacks against Virginia Tech and also had an interception with Lea overseeing the defense this season.

Players to watch

Alcorn State: QB Tyler Macon. The Braves also used Roderick Hartsfield Jr. and Xzavier Vaughn at quarterback. Macon ran 12 times for a team-high 37 yards but also had an interception.

Vanderbilt: QB Diego Pavia. The transfer from New Mexico State debuted in splashy fashion, earning honors as the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the week. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for the game-winner in overtime to upset Virginia Tech. He was 12 of 16 for 190 yards and also ran for 104 yards. He became the first Vanderbilt quarterback to run and throw for at least 100 yards in the same game since Mike Wright beat Kentucky on Nov. 12, 2022. He's the first Vanderbilt player to run for 100 yards in a game since Ray Davis ran for 122 in a win over Florida on Nov. 19, 2022.

Facts and figures

Vanderbilt has won at least two games in two of Lea's first three seasons.

The Commodores scored on their first three possessions for the first time to start a game since 2017.

The overtime victory was Vanderbilt's first under Lea.

Pavia is among 51 new players on Vanderbilt's roster this season. Other transfers making an impact in the opener include Eli Stowers making a 41-yard catch in his debut. Khordae Sydnor had a sack.

Brock Taylor made a 53-yard field goal for Vanderbilt, the fifth-longest field goal in program history and longest since 2021.

Quincy Skinner Jr. led Vanderbilt with 72 yards receiving on four catches.

