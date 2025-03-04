Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes named the 2024-25 SEC Freshman of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Exciting news out of Vanderbilt women’s basketball! Guard Mikayla Blakes has been named the 2024-25 SEC Freshman of the Year.

Blakes is the first SEC Freshman of the Year from Vanderbilty since Donna Harris in 1989-90.

The league’s coaches also voted Blakes to the All-SEC first team and All-SEC freshman team on Tuesday. She becomes the first freshman to earn first-team All-SEC honors since South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston in 2020.

Blakes has averaged 23.3 points per game and ranks in the top 20 nationally in six categories and is the only freshman placed inside the top 35 nationally in scoring.