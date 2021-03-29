Vanderbilt University launches $300M fundraising campaign to enhance athletics program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University announced a new fundraising campaign with the goal of $300 million to invest in its athletic program.

The Vandy United Fund will help the university invest in new facilities for its student-athletes as well as provide an enhanced fan experience.

Officials said the campaign began in the fall and since then, Vanderbilt has already raised $200 million. This includes a $100 million commitment from the university, $90 million from anonymous donations and a $10 million lead gift from John R. Ingram, who is a Board of Trust member.

“The Vandy United Fund will help create an exceptional environment for our student-athletes and will enrich the broader Vanderbilt and Nashville communities,” said Candice Lee, vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director. “Thanks to Chancellor Diermeier’s partnership, we are moving forward in a way that will truly transform Vanderbilt athletics. We are so grateful to John Ingram and the generous donors who have stepped up to support our student-athletes and provide the opportunity for them to succeed in all areas. We are eager to turn our vision into reality and get all of Commodore Nation involved in this effort.”

Vanderbilt listed the following investments that the fund will address:



A football operations center to house team-specific needs such as meeting rooms, offices, a training room and an expanded locker room.

Renovations to the McGugin Center to add a new Sports Performance Center.

An indoor football practice facility that will include a full-length practice field adjacent to outdoor practice fields.

A basketball operations center to house team-specific needs for men's and women's basketball such as practice courts, a weight room, locker rooms and offices.

Make improvements to the fan experience including premium seating options, hospitality space and upgraded food and beverage options.

Vanderbilt officials will unveil further details and renderings on the first phase of projects this summer. Construction for the football and basketball operations centers will begin at the end of the 2021 football season.