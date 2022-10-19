Vanderbilt's Stackhouse sticking around following contract extension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jerry Stackhouse is sticking around on West End.

Vanderbilt announced an extension of the men's head basketball coach's contract Tuesday evening.

Stackhouse led the team to a 19-17 record and a NIT Quarterfinal appearance last season.

“Stability and commitment are concepts in college athletics that are hard to come by these days. I feel very fortunate to be at Vanderbilt," said Stackhouse following the announcement.

The two-time NBA All-Star has the Commodores trending upward with a Top 25 rated recruiting class coming in this season.

“This is an unprecedented time in Vanderbilt Athletics history and bright days are ahead for Vanderbilt Basketball," said Stackhouse.

Terms of the extension weren't released.