Vandy basketball practice facility construction to begin this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Construction on Vanderbilt basketball's practice facility and operations center is set to begin later this year.

The 90,000 sq. ft. facility will be located near the north end zone of Memorial Stadium and connect to Memorial Gymnasium.

Design plans of the four-floor building includes to practice courts, a weight room, a training room and dedicated nutrition area for both the men's and women's teams.

“For our program, being able to have world-class facilities from the standpoint of training, getting all the top equipment, being able to have more [practice] courts—they all create more opportunity for our student-athletes to get better in their development,” said men's head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse.

The facility is expected to be finished in the Fall of 2024.

The upgrades are a part of the $300 million Vandy United campaign announced by the university in 2021.