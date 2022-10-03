Vandy Boy Swanson's hot streak puts Braves on brink of NL East crown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Atlanta Braves season long journey to catch and pass the New York Mets for the NL East division lead reached a crescendo this past weekend.

The Braves swept the three game series against their northern rival putting them one game away from clinching the NL East.

Former Vanderbilt baseball star Dansby Swanson hit a home run in all three games to pace the Braves in each victory.

The man affectionately known as "Dansbae" upped his home run count on the year from 22 to 25 during the sweep.

He also hit his 100th career home run in the series off Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

Swanson, who grew up in the shadow of Atlanta, will enter free agency this offseason unless an extension can be reached with the organization.

He's making a case, just as he did during his time at Vanderbilt, that he's vital to the Braves success moving forward as the defend their World Series title.