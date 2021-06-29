Vandy Boys ride seven-run 1st inning, Leiter's strong pitching to take Game 1 of CWS championship series

OMAHA, Neb. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt didn't waste any time reminding the country they are the defending champions of the college baseball world.

A seven-run 1st inning capped by a Jayson Rodriguez three-run home run help propel the Commodores to an 8-2 win against Mississippi State.

Jack Leiter set the tone from the mound, racking up eight strikeouts and only giving up three hits during his six innings of action.

Vanderbilt added a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to put more room between themselves and the Bulldogs, who are looking for their first baseball championship in school history.

The win puts the Vandy Boys just one victory away from repeating as NCAA champions and collecting their third title under the leadership of Tim Corbin.

First pitch is set for Tuesday night at 6 p.m.