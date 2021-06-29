Watch
Vandy, Mississippi State AD condemn slurs directed at player parents at CWS

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Vanderbilt players warm up before taking the field against North Carolina State in the bottom of the ninth inning during a baseball game in the College World Series, Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 3:42 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 16:42:30-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee is condemning the use of racially offensive language directed at some of the parents of the Commodores players during Game 1 of the College World Series finals.

Storey Lee tweeted that she's deeply troubled that some of the parents were subjected to racist slurs. She called the behavior unacceptable and disgraceful.

Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen also posted a statement to Twitter condemning the behavior calling it "in direct conflict with the values of both institutions and our fan bases."

Vanderbilt is playing Mississippi State in the best-of-three finals. Vandy won the opener.

The communications director for the agency that operates TD Ameritrade Park says stadium officials are gathering information from event staff.

