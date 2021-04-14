Victory Vibin': Preds knock off Lightning 7-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Predators Centre Ryan Johansen seems to have found the rallying cry for Nashville's season revival.

Johansen answered a question on the Preds recent success earlier in the week simply saying "We're vibin', we're feeling good."

Nashville continued the winning vibes Tuesday night by defeating the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 7-2 inside Bridgestone Arena.

It's the 13th win in the Preds last 16 games.

The Preds jumped on Tampa Bay early, scoring three straight goals in the opening period courtesy of Colton Sissons, Roman Josi and Viktor Arvidsson.

A quick attempt of a Lightning comeback was swatting down in the 2nd Period after Rocco Grimaldi answered a quick goal by Tampa Bay to open the frame.

Arvidsson added his 2nd goal of the game midway through the 3rd Period to make it 5-1 and the rout was on.

Tanner Jeannot scored his first NHL goal for the Preds and Mikael Granlund got in the fun late in the game to take the lead to 7-2

Nashville will hit the road for its next two games, both against the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes.