Vikings release CB Gladney after grand jury indictment

The Minnesota Vikings have released cornerback Jeff Gladney hours after a grand jury in Texas indicted him for felony assault on his then-girlfriend back in April.

In a statement, the team announced they were releasing Gladney "immediately."

"As we have previously said, we take these matters very seriously and condemn all forms of domestic violence."

According to USA Today, Gladney is accused of hitting, choking, and dragging the victim during an argument on the night of April 1 in Dallas, which began in a vehicle.

USA Today reported that Gladney was arrested on April 5, but the grand jury didn't hear the case until July 29.

Gladney, who was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft out of TCU, started 15 games as a rookie, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, Gladney hadn't been around the team since his arrest.

Gladney, 24, is charged with domestic violence by impeding breathing.

His court date has not been scheduled.