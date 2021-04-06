Watch
Sports

Actions

Virtual tribute planned to honor Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims

Tuesday marks the third anniversary of deadly bus accident
items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team attend a news conference in Las Vegas months after that community was devastated by the junior Broncos bus crash that killed 16. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Stenley Cup Humboldt Hockey
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 12:43:49-04

A virtual tribute is planned Tuesday to honor the 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team who died three years ago in a bus crash.

On April 6, 2018, the deadly accident occurred when the bus carrying the Canadian junior hockey team was struck by a semi-trailer that ran a stop sign.

The City of Humboldt will livestream the service on its Facebook page at 4:30 p.m. local time.

On Monday, the City of Humboldt and the Humboldt Broncos Memorials Committee announced plans for a Broncos tribute center and a roadside memorial at the bus crash site, the NHL reported.

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Tuesday "we remember those taken from us far too soon."

"We also hold in our thoughts their loved ones and everyone whose lives were forever changed that tragic day," Trudeau said. "We mourn with them as they continue to work through their pain, anger, and grief."

The city and the memorials committee announced plans for a national capital fundraising campaign to cover the estimated $25 million project.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast