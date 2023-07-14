Watch Now
Vols fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program

John Bazemore/AP
FILE - Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern Conference Media Days in Atlanta, July 18, 2018. The NCAA fined Tennessee more than $8 million on Friday, July 14, 2023, and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jul 14, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NCAA fined Tennessee more than $8 million on Friday and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban.

The sprawling report said Tennessee committed 18 Level I violations, the most severe, and said most involved recruiting infractions and direct payments to athletes and their families – benefits that totaled approximately $60,000.

The NCAA praised Tennessee for its cooperation and the Vols escaped the postseason ban penalty. But the infractions panel noted that decision was a difficult one given the circumstances.

"The panel encountered a challenging set of circumstances related to prescribing penalties in this case," it said in its decision. "The panel urges the Infractions Process Committee and the membership to clearly define its philosophy regarding penalties — which extends beyond postseason bans — and memorialize that philosophy in an updated set of penalty guidelines."

Four former staffers were given show-cause orders, including one spanning six years for Pruitt, who was fired in early 2021.

