Vrabel praises role players, ability to force turnovers in victory against Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel cited the team's ability to force turnovers and have role players step up as reasons why his team was able to defeat Indianapolis Sunday.

Vrabel addressed the media Monday afternoon a day after Tennessee's 24-17 victory moved them to 2-2 for the season.

Tennessee forced three turnovers including intercepting and forcing a fumble from Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

Vrabel also praised the play of role players including the linebacking core who was down Zach Cunningham due to injury.

Bud Dupree also was hurt during the game along with wide receiver and first round draft Treylon Burks.

NFL Insider Ian Rappaport says Burks has a turf toe injury and will miss time.

The Titans will hit the road once again this week as they look go over .500 against the Commanders.