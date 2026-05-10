Warren Madrigal scores 2 goals for Nashville in 2-2 tie with DC United

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Warren Madrigal subbed on in the 63rd minute and scored twice — his first multi-goal game in MLS — Saturday night for Nashville SC in a 2-2 with D.C. United.

Silvan Hefti was shown a second yellow card in the 75th minute and D.C. United played a man down the rest of the way.

Nashville (7-1-3) leads the Eastern Conference with 24 points and is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last five.

Madrigal, a 21-year-old forward in his first MLS season, replaced Alex Muyl and, after Matthew Corcoran’s shot was parried by goalkeeper Sean Johnson, Madrigal put away the rebound with a first-touch shot from point-blank range to make it 2-1 in the 76th minute.

Madrigal knocked down a cross, played by Andy Nájar, with his chest and — before the ball hit the ground — skipped a shot inside the near post to cap the scoring in the 89th.

Brian Schwake had five saves for Nashville.

D.C. United (4-4-4) is unbeaten in five straight.

Louis Munteanu scored a goal for the third consecutive game to give D.C. United a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute. Munteanu who subbed on in each of his first five MLS appearances has four goals in three career starts.

Lucas Bartlett added his first goal since 2024 to make it 2-0 in the 33rd minute.

Sean Johnson stopped four shots.

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