Where to watch: Nashville SC takes on Austin FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final

US Open Cup Soccer
George Walker IV/AP
Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge, left, celebrates his goal with midfielders Ahmed Qasem (37) and Hany Mukhtar (10) during the first half of an U.S. Open Cup semifinal soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
US Open Cup Soccer
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The day has finally come! Nashville SC is heading to its first-ever final of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup!

The cup is the country's oldest ongoing national soccer competition and was founded in 1914. The winner of this competition gets a spot in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The Boys in Gold are taking on Austin FC at 7 p.m. central and while the game is in Austin, you can either catch the game on Paramount+ or we've gathered a list of the spots hosting watch parties as well as Nashville SC's Neighborhood Pubs!

A victory for Nashville SC would not only be the first trophy in club history, but it would make Nashville SC the first major professional sports championship in Tennessee.

Here's how you can cheer on the boys!

Nashville SC Neighborhood Pubs:

12 South

Playdate
2405 12th Avenue South Nashville, TN
(615) 208-6246

Belle Meade

Sam's Place
6051 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37205
(615) 928-6577

Berry Hill

Black Abbey
2952 Sidco Dr, Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 755-0070

Brentwood
Sam's Place
15545B Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37211
(615) 942-5755

Chestnut Hill

Fait la Force
1414 3rd Ave Suite 101 Nashville, TN 37210
(615) 915-0059

Downtown

AJ's Good Time Bar
421 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 678-4808

Champys Chicken Nashville
204 3rd Avenue South Nashville, TN 37201
(629) 202-8728

DraftKings Sports & Social
128 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201
(615) 467-6079

Fogg Street
648 Fogg St, Nashville, TN 37203

Friends in Low Places
411 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 669-4711

East Nashville

Beyond the Edge
112 S 11th St Nashville, TN 37206
(615) 226-3343

BoomBozz Craft Pizza and Watch Bar
1003 Russell Street, Nashville, TN 37206
(615) 505-3217

East Nashville Beer Works
320 E. Trinity Lane Nashville, TN 37207
(615) 891-3108

Noble's East
974 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206
(615) 922-4189

Edgehill

The Green Light Bar
833 9th Ave S., Nashville, TN 37203
615-281-9005

Franklin

Neighbors
4031 Aspen Grove Drive Suite 162, Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 721-5667

Gallatin

Double Dogs Gallatin
1620 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066
(615) 675-0505

Rock'n Dough Pizza & Brewery - Gallatin
2145 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN

Germantown

Neighbors
313 Jefferson Street, Nashville, TN 37208
(615) 873-1954

Green Hills

Crow's Nest
2221 Bandywood Dr, Nashville, TN 37215
(615) 783-0720

Sports & Social Green Hills
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Suite 282, Nashville, TN 37215
(615) 425-4371

Gulch

Federales Tacos & Tequila
636 Division St., Nashville, TN
(615) 953-9420

Neighbors

610 12th Ave. South Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 490-3720

Marble Fox
701 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 649-8999

The Pub
400 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 678-4840

Hendersonville

Half Batch Brewing Co.
154 Bonita Parkway Hendersonville, TN 37075
(615) 431-5479

Sam's Sports Grill
300 Indian Lake Boulevard, Suite E100, Hendersonville, TN 37075
(615) 824-0505

Lavergne

Memories Bar & Grill
574 Waldron Rd. Lavergne, TN 37086
615-280-7220

Lebanon

East Nashville Beer Works - Wilson County
688 Callis Road, Lebanon, TN 37090
615-470-5007

Melrose

M. L. Rose
2535 8th Ave S, #107, Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 712-8160

Murfreesboro

Champys Chicken Murfreesboro
1290 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 225-8040

Middle Ground Brewing Co.
2476 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
(615) 603-7190

Sam's Sports Grill
1720 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 904-6464

North Nashville

Noble’s Central, Metro Center
2292 Rosa L Parks Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37228

Old Hickory

Sam's Sports Grill
2001 Lakeshore Drive, Old Hickory, TN 37138
(615) 357-0532

Opry

Bavarian Bierhaus
121 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214
615-238-0687

Scoreboard
2408 Music Valley Dr, Nashville, TN 37214
(615) 883-3866

Pulaski

Kitchen 218
218 N. 1st Street Pulaski, TN 38478
(931) 347-9218

Smyrna

Champys Chicken Smyrna
835 Isabella Lane Smyrna, TN 37216
(615) 625-2822

Sylvan Park

M. L. Rose
4408 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209
(615) 750-2920

Neighbors
4425 Murphy Rd, Nashville, TN 37209
(615) 942-5052

Wedgewood Houston

GoodTimes
1529 4th Ave S Nashville TN 37210
(615) 942-6046

Lucky's 3 Star Bar
1401 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37210
629-202-6798

Wedge Pizza and Pub
2026 Lindell Ave, Nashville TN 37203
(615) 679-9428

