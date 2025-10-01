Where to watch: Nashville SC takes on Austin FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The day has finally come! Nashville SC is heading to its first-ever final of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup!

The cup is the country's oldest ongoing national soccer competition and was founded in 1914. The winner of this competition gets a spot in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The Boys in Gold are taking on Austin FC at 7 p.m. central and while the game is in Austin, you can either catch the game on Paramount+ or we've gathered a list of the spots hosting watch parties as well as Nashville SC's Neighborhood Pubs!

A victory for Nashville SC would not only be the first trophy in club history, but it would make Nashville SC the first major professional sports championship in Tennessee.

Here's how you can cheer on the boys!

Nashville SC Neighborhood Pubs:

12 South

Playdate

2405 12th Avenue South Nashville, TN

(615) 208-6246

Belle Meade

Sam's Place

6051 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37205

(615) 928-6577

Berry Hill

Black Abbey

2952 Sidco Dr, Nashville, TN 37204

(615) 755-0070

Brentwood

Sam's Place

15545B Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37211

(615) 942-5755

Chestnut Hill

Fait la Force

1414 3rd Ave Suite 101 Nashville, TN 37210

(615) 915-0059

Downtown

AJ's Good Time Bar

421 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

(615) 678-4808

Champys Chicken Nashville

204 3rd Avenue South Nashville, TN 37201

(629) 202-8728

DraftKings Sports & Social

128 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201

(615) 467-6079

Fogg Street

648 Fogg St, Nashville, TN 37203

Friends in Low Places

411 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

(615) 669-4711

East Nashville

Beyond the Edge

112 S 11th St Nashville, TN 37206

(615) 226-3343

BoomBozz Craft Pizza and Watch Bar

1003 Russell Street, Nashville, TN 37206

(615) 505-3217

East Nashville Beer Works

320 E. Trinity Lane Nashville, TN 37207

(615) 891-3108

Noble's East

974 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206

(615) 922-4189

Edgehill

The Green Light Bar

833 9th Ave S., Nashville, TN 37203

615-281-9005

Franklin

Neighbors

4031 Aspen Grove Drive Suite 162, Franklin, TN 37067

(615) 721-5667

Gallatin

Double Dogs Gallatin

1620 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066

(615) 675-0505

Rock'n Dough Pizza & Brewery - Gallatin

2145 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN

Germantown

Neighbors

313 Jefferson Street, Nashville, TN 37208

(615) 873-1954

Green Hills

Crow's Nest

2221 Bandywood Dr, Nashville, TN 37215

(615) 783-0720

Sports & Social Green Hills

2126 Abbott Martin Rd Suite 282, Nashville, TN 37215

(615) 425-4371

Gulch

Federales Tacos & Tequila

636 Division St., Nashville, TN

(615) 953-9420

Neighbors

610 12th Ave. South Nashville, TN 37203

(615) 490-3720

Marble Fox

701 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

(615) 649-8999

The Pub

400 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

(615) 678-4840

Hendersonville

Half Batch Brewing Co.

154 Bonita Parkway Hendersonville, TN 37075

(615) 431-5479

Sam's Sports Grill

300 Indian Lake Boulevard, Suite E100, Hendersonville, TN 37075

(615) 824-0505

Lavergne

Memories Bar & Grill

574 Waldron Rd. Lavergne, TN 37086

615-280-7220

Lebanon

East Nashville Beer Works - Wilson County

688 Callis Road, Lebanon, TN 37090

615-470-5007

Melrose

M. L. Rose

2535 8th Ave S, #107, Nashville, TN 37204

(615) 712-8160

Murfreesboro

Champys Chicken Murfreesboro

1290 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 225-8040

Middle Ground Brewing Co.

2476 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 603-7190

Sam's Sports Grill

1720 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 904-6464

North Nashville

Noble’s Central, Metro Center

2292 Rosa L Parks Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37228

Old Hickory

Sam's Sports Grill

2001 Lakeshore Drive, Old Hickory, TN 37138

(615) 357-0532

Opry

Bavarian Bierhaus

121 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214

615-238-0687

Scoreboard

2408 Music Valley Dr, Nashville, TN 37214

(615) 883-3866

Pulaski

Kitchen 218

218 N. 1st Street Pulaski, TN 38478

(931) 347-9218

Smyrna

Champys Chicken Smyrna

835 Isabella Lane Smyrna, TN 37216

(615) 625-2822

Sylvan Park

M. L. Rose

4408 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209

(615) 750-2920

Neighbors

4425 Murphy Rd, Nashville, TN 37209

(615) 942-5052

Wedgewood Houston

GoodTimes

1529 4th Ave S Nashville TN 37210

(615) 942-6046

Lucky's 3 Star Bar

1401 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37210

629-202-6798

Wedge Pizza and Pub

2026 Lindell Ave, Nashville TN 37203

(615) 679-9428