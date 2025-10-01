Where to watch: Nashville SC takes on Austin FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The day has finally come! Nashville SC is heading to its first-ever final of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup!
The cup is the country's oldest ongoing national soccer competition and was founded in 1914. The winner of this competition gets a spot in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup.
The Boys in Gold are taking on Austin FC at 7 p.m. central and while the game is in Austin, you can either catch the game on Paramount+ or we've gathered a list of the spots hosting watch parties as well as Nashville SC's Neighborhood Pubs!
A victory for Nashville SC would not only be the first trophy in club history, but it would make Nashville SC the first major professional sports championship in Tennessee.
Here's how you can cheer on the boys!
Nashville SC Neighborhood Pubs:
12 South
Playdate
2405 12th Avenue South Nashville, TN
(615) 208-6246
Belle Meade
Sam's Place
6051 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37205
(615) 928-6577
Berry Hill
Black Abbey
2952 Sidco Dr, Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 755-0070
Brentwood
Sam's Place
15545B Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37211
(615) 942-5755
Chestnut Hill
Fait la Force
1414 3rd Ave Suite 101 Nashville, TN 37210
(615) 915-0059
Downtown
AJ's Good Time Bar
421 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 678-4808
Champys Chicken Nashville
204 3rd Avenue South Nashville, TN 37201
(629) 202-8728
DraftKings Sports & Social
128 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201
(615) 467-6079
Fogg Street
648 Fogg St, Nashville, TN 37203
Friends in Low Places
411 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 669-4711
East Nashville
Beyond the Edge
112 S 11th St Nashville, TN 37206
(615) 226-3343
BoomBozz Craft Pizza and Watch Bar
1003 Russell Street, Nashville, TN 37206
(615) 505-3217
East Nashville Beer Works
320 E. Trinity Lane Nashville, TN 37207
(615) 891-3108
Noble's East
974 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206
(615) 922-4189
Edgehill
The Green Light Bar
833 9th Ave S., Nashville, TN 37203
615-281-9005
Franklin
Neighbors
4031 Aspen Grove Drive Suite 162, Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 721-5667
Gallatin
Double Dogs Gallatin
1620 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066
(615) 675-0505
Rock'n Dough Pizza & Brewery - Gallatin
2145 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
Germantown
Neighbors
313 Jefferson Street, Nashville, TN 37208
(615) 873-1954
Green Hills
Crow's Nest
2221 Bandywood Dr, Nashville, TN 37215
(615) 783-0720
Sports & Social Green Hills
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Suite 282, Nashville, TN 37215
(615) 425-4371
Gulch
Federales Tacos & Tequila
636 Division St., Nashville, TN
(615) 953-9420
Neighbors
610 12th Ave. South Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 490-3720
Marble Fox
701 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 649-8999
The Pub
400 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 678-4840
Hendersonville
Half Batch Brewing Co.
154 Bonita Parkway Hendersonville, TN 37075
(615) 431-5479
Sam's Sports Grill
300 Indian Lake Boulevard, Suite E100, Hendersonville, TN 37075
(615) 824-0505
Lavergne
Memories Bar & Grill
574 Waldron Rd. Lavergne, TN 37086
615-280-7220
Lebanon
East Nashville Beer Works - Wilson County
688 Callis Road, Lebanon, TN 37090
615-470-5007
Melrose
M. L. Rose
2535 8th Ave S, #107, Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 712-8160
Murfreesboro
Champys Chicken Murfreesboro
1290 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 225-8040
Middle Ground Brewing Co.
2476 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
(615) 603-7190
Sam's Sports Grill
1720 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 904-6464
North Nashville
Noble’s Central, Metro Center
2292 Rosa L Parks Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37228
Old Hickory
Sam's Sports Grill
2001 Lakeshore Drive, Old Hickory, TN 37138
(615) 357-0532
Opry
Bavarian Bierhaus
121 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214
615-238-0687
Scoreboard
2408 Music Valley Dr, Nashville, TN 37214
(615) 883-3866
Pulaski
Kitchen 218
218 N. 1st Street Pulaski, TN 38478
(931) 347-9218
Smyrna
Champys Chicken Smyrna
835 Isabella Lane Smyrna, TN 37216
(615) 625-2822
Sylvan Park
M. L. Rose
4408 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209
(615) 750-2920
Neighbors
4425 Murphy Rd, Nashville, TN 37209
(615) 942-5052
Wedgewood Houston
GoodTimes
1529 4th Ave S Nashville TN 37210
(615) 942-6046
Lucky's 3 Star Bar
1401 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37210
629-202-6798
Wedge Pizza and Pub
2026 Lindell Ave, Nashville TN 37203
(615) 679-9428