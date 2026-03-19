Where to watch: Tennessee teams competing in March Madness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — March Madness is officially here, and with multiple Tennessee teams in the tournament, we want to make sure you know where to catch the games.

Vanderbilt Men will tip off at 2:15 p.m. Central on Thursday against No. 12 McNeese.

Watch at Jackalope Brewing Co.



429B Houston St | Nashville, TN 37203

Tennessee State competes against No. 2 seed Iowa State on Friday at 1:50 p.m. Central.

The Vols play their NCAA Tournament first-round game on Friday at 3:25 p.m. Central as they take on Miami (Ohio).

The game will be televised on TBS.