Who will be the newest Tennessee Titan?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans will look to improve on a proven winning roster in tonight's 1st Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tennessee holds the 26th pick in what could be one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory.

The Titans are coming off a season where they had home field advantage for the playoffs, but were unable to win a game.

If the Titans stay at their current draft position, they could choose to take an offensive lineman or take a linebacker to strengthen a dominant defense.

Wide receiver could also be an option, although most experts believe there won't be an exceptional talent waiting for the Titans at the back end of the 1st Round.

Tennessee would have to trade up to grab one of the consensus top four receivers in this year's class.

Quarterback will be a position of interest for the Titans throughout the entire draft.

Would General Manager Jon Robinson opt to take a gamble and go QB in the 1st Round?

Of course, the Titans could trade out of the 1st Round entirely to acquire more picks.

All questions will (hopefully) be answered Thursday night in Las Vegas.