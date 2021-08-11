Williamsport Bound: Nolensville heading to LLWS as Southeast Regional champs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The state of Tennessee will be at the 2021 Little League World Series later this month and its representative will be a home grown team.

Nolensville defeated Martin County, Fla. 10-3 Wednesday to win the Southeast Regional Tournament in Warner Robbins, Ga.

Nolensville scored all 10 runs in the 5th Inning to secure the championship.

Both teams automatically advance to the LLWS this year in Williamsport, Pa. because international teams are unable to make the trip due to COVID-19.

The 16 regional finalists from the 8 LLWS regions will make the trip to play for Little League glory.

Nolan Brown, son of Vanderbilt baseball pitching coach Scott Brown, has led the team throughout the tournament with his hitting and pitching ability.

The Little League World Series will begin August 19th.

Nolensville's first opponent will be from the Great Lakes Region.