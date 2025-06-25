WNBA franchise values surge, spurred by rising stars and growing popularity

The WNBA is experiencing a financial boom, driven largely by growing interest in women's basketball and the emergence of standout players like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and others.

According to a report from Sportico, the 13 teams in the WNBA are now collectively valued at an impressive $3.5 billion. This represents a staggering 180% increase in league value compared to last year.

Topping the list of the most valuable teams is the Golden State Valkyries, the league’s newest addition, with an estimated worth of $500 million. The team made its debut this season in San Francisco and has quickly become a significant player in the WNBA landscape.

Next in line is the New York Liberty, valued at approximately $420 million. Meanwhile, superstar Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever is now valued at around $335 million, as the rising star's presence is helping to shift the narrative around women's basketball and enhance the WNBA's overall profile.

