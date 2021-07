MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An armed auto-burglary suspect is in now in the hospital after a self-inflicted gun shot incident during a Murfreesboro Police Department pursuit.

MPD officials said the suspect crashed into several law enforcement patrol units and a car while fleeing officers in downtown Murfreesboro. While no officers appeared to have fired their weapons, the TBI is investigating the incident. THP is investigating the crash.

No other details were available, according to MPD officials.