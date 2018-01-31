"The King and I" Musical on Stage at TPAC

1:16 PM, Jan 31, 2018

Meet the stars of the musical "The King & I" on stage now at Tennessee Performing Arts Center

The Lincoln Center Theater Production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "The King and I" will run through Sunday, February 4 in the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Andrew Jackson Hall.  For tickets and more information, go to www.TPAC.org or call (615) 782-4040.

