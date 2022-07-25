1 Kitchen Executive Director and Top Chef Alum Chris Crary Made Beet Wellington

1 Kitchen culinary director and Top Chef alum Chris Crary made Beet Wellington. 1 Kitchen is located on the ground level of the new 1 Hotel Nashville, across the street from the Music City Center at 710 Demonbreun St. Nashville, TN 37203. For more information, visit https://www.1hotels.com/nashville/taste/1-kitchen.

BEET WELLINGTON

Ingredients:

6 ea Large Bloomsbury Farm Beets with Tops

6 cloves of Garlic

6 sprigs of Rosemary

6 sprigs of Thyme

1 oz Olive Oil

2 oz Water

8 oz Mushrooms

1 oz Fresh Truffles or Canned Truffles

2 tbsp Unsalted Butter

1/4 cup Shallot, finely chopped

1 tbsp Fresh Thyme, chopped

1 tbsp Sherry Vinegar

1 tbsp Truffle Oil

2 ea Celery Roots, peeled and medium diced

3 tbsp Butter

2 cups Whole Milk

1 bottle Red Wine

1 cup Sugar

6 each 6” x 6” squares of Puff Pastry

*Optional remaining juice from the can of truffles

Kosher Salt, to taste

Freshly Ground Black Pepper, to taste

To Make:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Remove the tops of your beets and reserve. Place the unpeeled beets in a baking dish or roasting pan. Pour water in the pan and drizzle the beets with olive oil. Add herbs, salt, and pepper, cover with foil, and place in the oven for 1.5-2 hours or until cooked through and fork tender. While the beets are still warm, use paper towels or a dark colored dish towel to remove the skin from the outside. Place peeled beets off to the side and allow to cool.

Put the mushrooms, truffles, and shallots in a food processor, pulse until finely chopped. Melt 1 tbsp butter in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add the mushroom mixture, salt, and pepper and cook, stirring continuously. When the mushrooms begin to release their moisture, turn the heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has evaporated and the duxelles look dry, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from heat and add the thyme, vinegar, and truffle oil. Let cool.

Lightly sauté the celery root in 1 tbsp of butter until they become slightly soft. Add the milk and cook until completely soft. Then drain the milk from the celery root and reserve the liquid. Place the cauliflower in the blender and puree until smooth (you may need to add some of the milk back to the blender to help it puree).

Reduce 1 bottle of red wine with the sugar (and truffle juice if you have it*) until it begins to thicken enough to coat the back of a spoon (almost 80% reduced). Remove it from the heat and whisk in 1 tbsp of butter, salt, and pepper.

To Assemble:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Place the puff pastry square on the table. In the center of the puff pastry, place a spoonful of the mushroom mixture. Then place your peeled beet into the center. Now, try to encrust the beet in a thin layer of mushroom. Pull the corners of the puff pastry into the middle and pinch close any openings on the bottom to fully encase the beet in the pastry. Next, on an oiled sheet tray, place the Beet Wellington’s sealed side down and bake for 20-30 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly.

To Serve:

Quickly sauté the beet tops with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Place a spoonful of celery root puree down on the plate. Top that with the sauteed beet tops. Then, place the Beet Wellington on top of the wilted greens. Lastly, pour the red wine reduction around the plate and put a small amount of truffle oil on the top of the Wellington. Enjoy!