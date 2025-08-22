12-year-old, Xhariana Esparza from Tennessee is crowned International United Miss Preteen!

Twelve-year-old Xhariana Esparza from Tennessee, has been crowned International United Miss Preteen 2025-2026, earning the prestigious international title during the IUM International Pageant held on July 19th, 2025. Representing her home state of Tennessee, Xhariana captivated the judges with her confidence, service-driven heart, and passion for spreading kindness, ultimately taking home the coveted international crown.

Xhariana, who is entering 7th grade this fall, stood out among contestants from across the country for her confidence, community spirit, and commitment to making a difference. Her platform,“The Positivity Pact,” was inspired by her small-town upbringing, where volunteer opportunities can be limited.

Determined to still make an impact, Xhariana launched a card-collecting campaign with the help of students in her area, gathering over 1,000 cards of encouragement and sending them to nursing homes across the country.