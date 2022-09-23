Lacie Beu marketing and event coordinator for the Willow Oak Center for Art & Learning gave us a preview of the Art in the Park event. The 12th Annual Fine & Folk Arts Festival “Art in the Park” will be held on Saturday, September 24 at J. Travis Price Park in Springfield, TN. There will be more than 50 art vendors showcasing their paintings, mixed media, metal, pottery, wood, jewelry, photography and more. In addition to the art vendors, the FREE festival also offers art demonstrations, a community collaboration art project, free face painting, live music, food, and free art activities for all ages. To learn more, go to https://www.willowoakarts.org/.