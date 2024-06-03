12th annual Next Generation: Sons and Daughters of Country Legends event

The 12th annual Next Generation Sons and Daughters of Country Legends is kicking off another year with a star studded lineup for fans!

Melissa Luman and Hawkshaw Hawkins Jr. joined us with more details of this years event!

Melissa is the daughter of the late Grand Ole Opry Member Bob Luman. Hawkshaw is the son of the late Grand Ole Opy members Jean Shepard and Hawkshaw Hawkins. Hawkshaw's Dad died in the 1963 plane crash that also killed country stars Patsy Cline and Cowboy Copas.

For more information, visit outhousetickets.com or you can pay cash at the door.

ABOUT NEXT GENERATION SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF COUNTRY LEGENDS

In 2013, several of us did “Larry Blacks Country’s Family Reunion, Second Generation”,for RFDTV. After the show aired, Robyn Young (Faron Young), Hawkshaw Hawkins (Jean Sheppard and Hawkshaw Hawkins), Julie Husky( Ferlin Husky) and myself(Bob Luman) decided we needed to put a show together of us singing our parents hits. “Next Generation Sons and Daughters of the Country Legends” had their very first show at Mickey Roos, Bar B Q restaurant in Franklin, Tn in 2014. After that night, a pretty big fan base began and we decided to do these shows every year.

Next Generation has a show each year to kick off FAN FAIR where we “sing the songs that made out parents famous”.We aren’t looking to “be our parents”, we want to "keep their music and their memories alive and well!." We are proudly sponsored each year by “Springer Mountain Farms Chicken”.

Our past Next Generation shows have had super star kids such as Pam Tillis, Lorrie Morgan, Georgette Jones, Dean Miller, Ronnie Robbins, John Carter Cash, Shelly West, Kathy Louvin, Waylon Payne, among many others. We all share a kindred spirit, you see, our parents weren’t home at 5 pm and at the dinner table at 5:30. They were out on the road working entertaining fans so whenever they were home, and not doing the Opry it was pretty special for us. We are all each others “brothers and sisters” in a sense. Our parents were all friends and all worked together when many of us weren’t even born. The show will be around as long as the fans want us to be!