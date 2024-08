Local Middle Tennessee teen, Blake Montgomery, has been a pilot since he was just 12-years-old! He joins us in the studio to talk to us about a major milestone he accomplished- his first solo flight!

Blake is a Junior at Dickson County High School and hopes to continue his education after graduating in Aerospace Engineering. He is the recipient of a Make-A-Pilot Foundations Flight Training Scholarship and trains at Wings of Eagles Aviation in Smyrna.