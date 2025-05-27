1799 Kitchen and Bar Room show us their delicious menu!

Located inside The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin, Tennessee, 1799 Kitchen & Bar Room is a modern American restaurant inspired by the city’s founding year. Led by Executive Chef Thomas Tuggle, the restaurant offers a menu rooted in Southern tradition and elevated by innovative technique. With over 240 curated whiskeys and a refined yet approachable atmosphere, 1799 is a gathering place for locals and visitors alike—where history, hospitality, and exceptional dining come together.

