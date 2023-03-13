Lane Motor Museum Curator of Collections Derek E. Motor showed some of the unique and collectible cars that will be featured in four new exhibits as a part of the museum’s 20th anniversary celebration. 20 Years of Lane Motor Museum: A Hobby Gone Wild will include special items on display that tell the story of the past 20 years at Lane Motor Museum. Competition Classics: Racing Relics from a Bygone Era speaks to the theme of the exhibit. The exhibit will feature approximately 8 vehicles with racing pedigree. In addition, the annual, very popular Hoods Up! display reveals the power plants of several cars; Hoods Up! runs March 16-27. And finally, to place an exclamation point on the two weeks of Hoods Up!, the Museum will host Start Your Engines! on Saturday, March 25. Visitors on that day will experience the exhaust notes of select Lane Motor Museum. For more information, visit www.lanemotormuseum.org .