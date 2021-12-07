20 Years of "Paper Angels"

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Wayne talked about the release of his popular Christmas song Paper Angels 20 years ago. Paper Angels was based on Jimmy Wayne’s own life growing up in foster care and eventually became a bestselling book and movie. In conjunction with Winchester, Tennessee's "A Merry Little Downtown Christmas" event, a FREE screening of Paper Angels, the movie will be shown Saturday, December 11 at 10:30am at the historic Oldham Theater, 115 1st Ave NE, Winchester, TN 37398. There will also be free popcorn, a drink, and a performance by recording artist and New York Times bestselling author Jimmy Wayne. For more information visit www.jimmywayne.com. Follow @jimmywayne on Instagram.