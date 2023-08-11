20 Years of Tomato Arts Festival

Jack Davis founder of Good Neighbor Festivals gave us a look inside this year’s Tomato Art Festival Art Show and talked about celebrating their 20th anniversary. The 20th Annual Tomato Art Festival is Friday, August 11 from 5pm-10pm and Saturday August 12 from 9am-7pm in the Five Points Area in East Nashville. Tomato Art Fest is FREE to attend and welcoming to all, with a few featured events that are ticketed. For more information, visit https://www.tomatoartfest.com/.

