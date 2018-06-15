2018 American Artisan Festival Part 1

Check out the highest quality contemporary craft and fine art at the 44th Annual American Artisan Festival on to the front lawn of Centennial Park on Friday, June 15 from 12pm-8pm, Saturday, June 16 from 10am-7pm and Sunday, June 17 from 10am-5pm. Always FREE to the public, in addition to the amazing art, fair goers can enjoy live music all day by some of Nashville's most talented musicians, FREE children's art activities including ceramics and craft making, and more than fifteen artisanal food and drink vendors including craft cocktails, beer and wine. For more information, visit www.americanartisanfestival.com.