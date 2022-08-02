Watch Now
2021 Youth Poet Laureate Alora Young

Alora Young a youth poet tells us about her new book.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 13:27:40-04

The 2021 Youth Poet Laureate Alora Young talked about tracing her family’s history and the book she wrote about her foremothers all done in poetic verse. Walking Gentry Home by Alora Young is available wherever you buy books. Alora Young has a book launch event on Tuesday August 2 at 6:30pm at Parnassus Books. Sheera Yu, Nashville Youth Poet Laureate, will introduce her. Reservations to the event are required. You can make reservations and find more information here: https://www.parnassusbooks.net/event/store-alora-young-author-walking-gentry-home.

