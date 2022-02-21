2022 Prom Fashions for Guys and Gals

Jason Heath from Ambassadors & Social Graces and Sumner County high school students showed off the latest styles in prom fashions. The gowns and tuxedos from today's segment can be rented for the prom, weddings or any special occasion from Pass with Class Academy formalwear store, an authorized dealer for Jim's Formal Wear. The shop is located at 394 W. Main St. Suite B12, Hendersonville, TN 37075. Find them on Facebook and Instagram @passwithclasstn. Special thanks to Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center, the site for today's prom fashion show, located at 1017 Antebellum Circle in Hendersonville.