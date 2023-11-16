2024 Tickets on sale for the Iroquois Steeplechase

Autumn Eklond and Dwight Hall from the Iroquois Steeplechase gave us a preview of the 2024 event and talked about ticket and tailgate options. The 2024 Iroquois Steeplechase takes place on Saturday, May 11 at Percy Warner Park. For more information and to get your tickets, go to https://www.iroquoissteeplechase.org/.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 12:46:01-05
