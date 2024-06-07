2nd annual Affirming Hendersonville

On Sunday, June 9th from 2-5pm, The Collab is hosting their second annual "Affirming Hendersonville Event"!

Affirming Hendersonville is a family-friendly block party and market that celebrates Pride Month by embracing and showcasing our community's vibrant diversity. This is the only Pride event of its kind in Sumner County and last year they had over 20 vendors with over 300 people who came to shop, support and show their love for the LGBTQ community.

For more information on The Collab, visit their website at thecollabtn.com