2nd annual Create the Culture Juneteenth Expo

Create The Culture Events is hosting their 2nd Annual Juneteenth Expo, and you're invited! Latonja Welch Smith, Co-Owner of CTC Events, joined us with all of the details!

ABOUT CREATE THE CULTURE JUNETEENTH EXPO:

In attendance will be over 20 minority owned businesses selling their goods and services, live DJ, entertainment, networking, giveaways, shopping, and food trucks.

The event is family friendly, free, and open to the public.

Free parking is also available.



Create The Culture Events

Juneteenth Expo

Fri. June 14th 6-10PM

Events at 1900

1900 Church St.

Nash., TN. 37203



CLOTHING ITEMS FEATURED ON-AIR:

*Sean & Dee - Unchained Memories t-Shirt

*Qiana - The Closet Experience colorful dress

*Kristen - Kristen HTC Boutique designed sunflower outfit and earrings