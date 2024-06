The Franklin summer Bash is back for its second year!

Finalists from this season of American Idol & The Voice will be in attendance for amazing onstage performances! One of the performers, KAYKO, joins Heather for all the details, and gives her a dance lesson he learned from New Kids On The Block!

The ultimate summer concert event will take place SATURDAY, JULY 20 at Liberty Hall in The Factory at Franklin.

For more information:

FranklinSummerBash.com

@franklinsummerbash