$3.25 million is on the line for 'The Champions' bass fishing tournament

One of the biggest bass fishing tournaments is making its way to Nashville.

Old Hickory Lake will host "The Champions" tournament with some of the best anglers around all competing for $3.2 million!

"The Champions 2026 is the most anticipated bass fishing event in history. Top anglers. One lake. One Champion. The largest purse the sport has ever seen," the World Bass Enterprises website said.

In addition to the tournament, Riley Green will have a performance at The Pinnacle and there is a massive expo at Gaylord Opryland.

The weekend kicks off on October 28th and lasts through November 1st.

You can learn more about the event at https://www.worldbassenterprises.com/