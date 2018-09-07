30 Minute Meals from Jilah Kalil

At Cooking Up Jilah teaches you how to shop smarter and plan meals, to eat better and waste less. Sign up for 8 classes for $275 or take part in the ones you're interested in for $45 each class. Jilah's next Cooking Up Simply class: Roast A Whole Chicken and Use All Its Parts will be Wednesday, September 12 from 6pm-7:30pm at the Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Look for Jilah's pop-up classes at the farmers’ market every fourth Saturday of the month. Cooking Up partners with faith and community centers to bring the hands-on cooking classes to those in need. Those selected to receive free classes will have qualified already for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, a government food assistance program. For more information or to sign up for a Cooking Up go to www.cookingup.org.