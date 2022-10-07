Watch Now
44th Annual Fall Tennessee Craft Fair

We head to Centennial Park to preview the event.
Posted at 11:40 AM, Oct 07, 2022
We were live at the 44th Annual Fall Tennessee Craft Fair, which runs October 7-9 at Centennial Park. Hours are: 10am-6pm Friday and Saturday, 10am-4pm on Sunday. 174 Artists from Tennessee and across the nation exhibit their handmade fine crafts, including clay, jewelry, leather, wood, painting and more. Free parking and free shuttle service on Saturday and Sunday. For more details, maps, and event information, visit https://tennesseecraft.org/.

