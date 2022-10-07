We were live at the 44th Annual Fall Tennessee Craft Fair, which runs October 7-9 at Centennial Park. Hours are: 10am-6pm Friday and Saturday, 10am-4pm on Sunday. 174 Artists from Tennessee and across the nation exhibit their handmade fine crafts, including clay, jewelry, leather, wood, painting and more. Free parking and free shuttle service on Saturday and Sunday. For more details, maps, and event information, visit https://tennesseecraft.org/.