5 Memorable Valentine's Day Date Ideas

3:15 PM, Feb 6, 2018

Yolanda and Billy Jackson share Five Memorable Date Night Ideas that Don't Break the Bank

Marriage Strategists Yolanda and Billy Jackson shared "Five Memorable Valentine’s Day Date Ideas". The Live in Peace Organization is hosting Kingdom Power Connect, the ultimate Valentine’s Day Weekend Experience on Friday, February 16 from 7pm-9pm at Garden Brunch Cafe, 924 Jefferson St. Nashville, TN 37208. Couples will enjoy a romantic dinner in an intimate setting with the opportunity to meet other power couples in Nashville. Guest speakers will be Louis and Sandy BeCoats who hope to inspire couples and have them laughing the night away. Tickets are $70 per couple.  For tickets or more information visit, liveinpeaceministries.org. Follow Yolanda and Billy Jackson on Facebook and Instagram @liveinpeaceministries.

