Tik Tok sensation Matt Wurnig also known as the “Tik Tok Bachelor” talked his mission to go on 50 dates in 50 states. Matt Wurnig is documenting his journey across the country to go on a date with a girl from every state. Follow along on Season 2 of his hit TikTok series, 50 Dates 50 States. For more information visit www.50dates50states.com.