50 Years of "American Pie"

Grammy award honoree and Songwriters Hall of Fame member Don McLean talked about his 2022 American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic songs and album ever this year, McLean will entertain fans across the continent throughout nearly 30 cities, proving that “bye-bye, Miss American Pie” will forever remain a classic staple in American music. The American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour stops in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium on Thursday, May 12. Go to www.Ryman.com for tickets.