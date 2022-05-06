We got a first look inside the 51st Annual Spring Tennessee Craft Fair. The annual event is a celebration of handmade art and crafts by artists from Tennessee and across the Southeast. This Middle Tennessee tradition runs Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 from 10am-6pm and on Sunday, May 8 from 10am-5pm on the Parthenon Lawn at Centennial Park. On Saturday and Sunday, you can park in the HCA lots on Park Plaza and catch the free shuttle that runs in 15-minute loops. Visit www.tennesseecraft.org/springfair for more information.