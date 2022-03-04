Moves and Grooves executive director Dr. Emerald Mitchell gave a preview of the organization’s 5th Annual Art Splash fundraiser. The 2022 Art Splash Gala is Monday, March 7 at 6pm at the Vanderbilt Student Life Center, 310 25th Ave. South in Nashville. Enjoy dinner, a silent auction, entertainment, and a night of honoring members of the community. NewsChannel5's Tuwanda Coleman will be Mistress of Ceremonies for the event. Tickets can be purchased here: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E354599&id=17. The fundraising event supports the efforts of Moves & Grooves throughout the year as they empower and support future leaders of Middle Tennessee through afterschool and summer programs. To learn more, visit www.movesandgrooves.org and https://www.facebook.com/MovesandGrooves/.